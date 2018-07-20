Entertainment

Bobby Shmurda Confirms He Will Be Released from Prison in 2020

Bobby Shmurda had a recent phone interview where he confirmed he’ll be released from prison in 2020. He stated frankly, “I got two years left. 2020 I’m coming out and f**king everything up.”

Bobby also shut down the rumors of him having an issue with Tekashi 6ix9ine:

“Aint no beef with 6ix9ine. There’s no problems. I been hearing a whole bunch of crazy sh*t and me out of everybody should know better not to listen whats going on and sh*t, […] First of all, I seen all the colors in the hair and all that crazy sh*t I started laughing like what the f**k is going on with this n***a, and this is entertainment. N***a gotta express himself the way he wanna express himself. That’s for all entertainers. Mother fuckers want to paint their hair pink, then paint your hair pink my n***a do you.”


