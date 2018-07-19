Bobrisky Shares throwback photo, says “Each time I remember my previous life I thank God”

Bobrisky is looking back on his past while comparing it to where he is now, and he has nothing but gratitude for how far he’s come in the industry.

The popular self-acclaimed male barbie, after reflecting on his past, left a word of advice for his followers who are facing humiliation and condemnation.

He wrote:

“Good evening guys ! Have anyone condemned ur career, life that hunger and poverty will kill u ? No tell them u still have huge hope in life. Each time I remember my previous life I thank God by helping the poor who are in need. Have tasted that sour life before I became who I am today, so I know the pained wen u wish to get something and no money to get them. Be focused and be strong to take any insult from people. The most important thing is wat u wish to achieve and don’t be distracted with wat people say about u. ?????? love u guys.”

