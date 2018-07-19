Entertainment, Gossip

Bobrisky Shares throwback photo, says “Each time I remember my previous life I thank God”

Bobrisky is looking back on his past while comparing it to where he is now, and he has nothing but gratitude for how far he’s come in the industry.

The popular self-acclaimed male barbie, after reflecting on his past, left a word of advice for his followers who are facing humiliation and condemnation.

He wrote:

“Good evening guys ! Have anyone condemned ur career, life that hunger and poverty will kill u ? No tell them u still have huge hope in life. Each time I remember my previous life I thank God by helping the poor who are in need. Have tasted that sour life before I became who I am today, so I know the pained wen u wish to get something and no money to get them. Be focused and be strong to take any insult from people. The most important thing is wat u wish to achieve and don’t be distracted with wat people say about u. ?????? love u guys.”

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Ben Bruce calls for Voting by Text after Ekiti Guber Poll

Ruggedman responds to Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus after Shogunle showdown

Blackface slammed with 50million Lawsuit by 2Baba

Women expose man who slid into their DMs to send indecent photos

Prison Beauty Queen, Ruth Kamande sentenced to death for killing boyfriend

Two Nigerians arrested with drugs concealed in stockfish

Comedian A.Y’s birthday message to Kate Henshaw leaves fans awed

Man wears female veil in Dubai to spy on cheating wife

Gay Activist, Bisi Alimi says Nigerian God and Pastors are frauds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *