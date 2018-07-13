Bobrisky shows off his bare butt to prove he doesn’t wear butt pads(photos)

Nigerian Cross-dresser and self acclaimed male-barbie, Bobrisky showed off his bare butt on IG to prove he doesn’t wear butt pads. He showed his massive butt during a spa session.

He has since deleted the photos. According to him, someone’s husband paid for his spa session.

Risky captioned one of the photos ;

Scrubbing my knuckles. I want to snatch all my haters husband. And for some of u that don’t know…. it’s one of ur husband that paid for dis treatment

See photos below ;

