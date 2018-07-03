Entertainment, Gossip

Bobrisky shows off the interior of his multi million dollar Lekki mansion

Bobrisky has finally decided to show the interior of his home to his fans one year after opening his home in Lekki.

According to him, he made the move as a result of the popular demand of his fans.

Grabbing a camera on one hand and speaking in the background, he shared a full video of the entire home to the public.

In the now viral video, he is heard making some malicious statements at his enemies whom he says would see the video and would be hurt.

He said:

“As you keep hating, God keeps blessing me”. The bleaching expert also hinted that after the mansion, he is showing off his fleet of cars!

Considering the rumours and some sources which was spread that the mansion is a rented apartment, Bobrisky swears to the high heavens that the Lekki home is in his name.

