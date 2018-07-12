Entertainment, Gossip

Bobrisky slays in curve-hugging dress (Photos)

Bobrisky has been spotted rocking a red curve-hugging dress, paired with red high heels, and he sure is looking good.

Fully equipped to look like a woman, it appears there is no stopping for this young self acclaimed publicist

Check out the photos:

Bobrisky whose real name is Idris Okuneye is known for his somewhat crazy personalty and his cravings for feminine features and lifestyle.

Though caught in a series of lies, he remains unperturbed with a self esteem which appears to wax stronger each passing day.

His personalty on social media could be described as enviable, as he commands a huge social media presence

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Twitter user call out Forbes for calling Kylie Jenner a “self-made billionaire”

VIDEO: Humblesmith ft. Tiwa Savage – Attracta

Teebillz shares video of himself relaxing at a strip club with friends

Tiwa Savage’s Estranged Husband Teebillz is Living the Best of His Life in a Strip Club (video)

Twitter Users Call Forbes Out For Naming Kylie Jenner A ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire

Wizkid Gushes Over Son, Zion Balogun

Wizkid reacts to report of Governor Fayose’s collapse when police fired teargas.

Patience Jonathan excited after seeing Fani-Kayode’s Triplets

James Ibori’s older brother, dies 4 months after marrying a much younger bride

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *