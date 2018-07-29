Entertainment, Gossip

Bobrisky vows to stab lady who threatened him over use of female toilet

Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky few days ago answered question about his gender, which included the female restroom.

He has now replied a follower who threatened him.

According to @Osebene_couture, she thought Bobrisky was using the cross dressing move as a stunt.

She concluded her comment by telling the popular cross dresser to watch his back at restrooms he uses, because if she is in one, she will definitely attack him.

However replying the comment, Bobrisky told the lady she will only get stabbed where no doctor will treat her.

He wrote:

Idiots wait till den. I will stab u where the doctors will refuse to treat u… fool

Recall that the cross dresser shared a video on his Instagram page, talking about which gender toilet he uses and how he operates at the airport.

In the video, the popular male barbie was spotted rocking lemon green and black.

He was seen looking feminine as he rocked a full black dressed laced with green cord with a nice lemon green human hair weave.

Bobrisky revealed that he uses female toilets in public to avoid harassment from males in public toilets.

According to him, whenever he goes to the airport only female security officers are allowed to search him.

However few months ago, the cross dresser was spotted using a public restroom for men.

The yet to be identified man who recorded the video was obviously perplexed at seeing him in the bathroom and went on to ask him what he was doing in a male bathroom.

A clearly unbothered Bobrisky brazenly responded: “I want to see your d*ck.”

