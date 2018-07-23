Boko Haram Releases Footage Of Attacks On Military Men In The North

The Boko Haram terror group has released a footage showing attacks on troops in the north eastern part of the country. Last week, Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a convoy in Balagallaye village in the Boboshe area outside Bama in Borno state.

An officer said that the soldiers had received a report that “around 100 terrorists” had gathered in Boboshe and that the “troops mobilised to fight them” with the army suffering casualties as many soldiers were reported missing.

The Boko Harm terrorists attacked and overran a military base in Yobe state in the second major assault on the armed forces in two days.

The militants invaded the base holding more than 700 soldiers in Yobe State.

Fewer than 100 soldiers returned following the attack, which took place just 24 hours after Boko Haram fighters ambushed a military convoy in neighbouring Borno State…