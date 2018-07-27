Boko Haram terrorists sack army base in Borno

Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday evening stormed a base on the outskirts of Jakana, a village 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Borno state capital of Maiduguri, firing guns and rocket-propelled grenades.

According the report, the insurgents before they left the village. sacked and burned down a police station.

Babakura Kolo, a local militia while recounting the ordeal said the terrorists carried out the assault on the base for more than one hour before help finally came from Maiduguri.

He said:

“They (Boko Haram) took control of the military base after overpowering soldiers and burned down the police station,”

“Details of casualties are still sketchy but the bodies of two policemen and a civilian were recovered while nine residents were injured from stray bullets.”

Borno state police spokesman, Edet Okon said in a short statement.

“Yesterday at about 1742 hours, Boko Haram terrorists in about 30 vehicles launched (an) attack on Jakana,”

“The police combat units were deployed for reinforcement. The insurgents were successfully repelled by security forces,” Okon said without giving details on casualties.

The Nigerian army as a result of the incidence, announced a redeployment of senior officers, naming a new commander to lead counter-insurgency operations against the jihadists.