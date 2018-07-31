Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Bovi calls out Ex-schoolmate who stole his provisions 24 years ago

Bovi has hilariously called out an ex-schoolmate who allegedly stole from him some 24 years ago.

In his hilarious narration, Bovi explained how he had gone on hunger strike to save some tin of milk and a box of sugar for the last week in school, only for the items to be stolen by the unidentified thief in what he describes as ‘one of the worlds unsolved crimes’.

See his story below:

“To that my hostel mate that stole my provision in boarding house when I was in SS1. It’s been 24 years now. I still haven’t forgotten. (My pack of St. Louis Sugar and new can of peak milk). I saved those two through hunger pangs and days and weeks and months of starvation.

READ  Charms Recovered From Thugs Who Invaded The National Assembly (See Photos)

“I wanted to enjoy my last week in school and you robbed me of those rare pleasures. Know that I woke up today and remembered and I took off my clothes to commit that crime you did me to the hands of the spiritual. I don’t know you but you know yourself.

“I consider it as one of the worlds unsolved crimes. Your day of reckoning will surely come. You will see milk and sugar in abundance but you will not be able to drink it. Amen”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Asisat Oshoala holds housewarming party for mansion she bought her parents (photos)

Nigerians react to news of Nina’s graduation, accuse her of buying her B.Sc degree

Adaeze Yobo narrates how her little daughter bosses Joseph Yobo around

“Last Night SARS Had Guns To My Head!”- IllBliss

Jude Okoye celebrates his wife, Ifeoma on her birthday

“Tom Tom should endorse Bambam because her voice sounds so smooth” – Leo Dasilva

Stop trying to make a marriage work with a gay man – Bisi Alimi tells women

Femi Kuti Reacts To Child-sex Allegation By Former Band Member

I love you die – Jude Okoye celebrates his wife, Ifeoma on her birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *