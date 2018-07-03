Entertainment, Gossip

Boy Alinco escapes death after getting involved in a ghastly accident in Texas, U.S. (photos)

Nigerian actor, Bayo Bankole, popularly known as Boy Alinco in television comedy series, Papa Ajasco, has just taken to his social media page to reveal to his fans how he survived a ghastly car accident.

The screen star took to his Facebook account to thank God for sparing his life, and also shared pictures of the sad incident.

Bankole’s post reads:

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil… 06/01/2018, Thank you God, for sparing my life, so painful to lose a beautiful toy… In his name I shall rise again.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nigerians now have more electricity than they can consume — Garba Shehu

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Pretty Daughter Announces Her Wedding

“Igbos never believed in Buhari in 2015 but they have declared their support for him in 2019” – Governor Okorocha

Lightning strike kills Young Undergraduate in Anambra State

Deaf and Dumb Couple wed in Akwa Ibom (Photos)

French President Emmanuel Macron visits President Buhari in Abuja

Amara Kanu & Kanu Nwankwo celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary

Bobrisky flaunts his curves in black body-hugging dress (Photos)

Nigerian Lady calls out man who shared money on a Facebook group, calls him a Yahoo guy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *