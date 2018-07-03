Boy Alinco escapes death after getting involved in a ghastly accident in Texas, U.S. (photos)

Nigerian actor, Bayo Bankole, popularly known as Boy Alinco in television comedy series, Papa Ajasco, has just taken to his social media page to reveal to his fans how he survived a ghastly car accident.

The screen star took to his Facebook account to thank God for sparing his life, and also shared pictures of the sad incident.

Bankole’s post reads:

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil… 06/01/2018, Thank you God, for sparing my life, so painful to lose a beautiful toy… In his name I shall rise again.”

