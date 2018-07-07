Trending

Boy Who Was Abandoned By His Father At 5 Turns Out To Be The Lawyer Who Saved Him At 25

A twitter user, Kamohelo Mokoena (@therealKamza), shared his story on the social media page The tweep who is a lawyer in South Africa revealed how he got abandoned by his father at the age of 5, but that didn’t stop him from pushing further.

20 years later, his dad got into trouble and was sued to court. He unknowingly approached the son he abandoned to represent him as his lawyer in court. His father realized it was his son he approached, and he was so ashamed, he couldn’t look him in the eyes.Kamza said he was emotionally conflicted but he composed himself, proceeded to represent his dad, and they won the case.

According to him, after the case was won, his estranged father gave him a big hug, and told him he’s proud of him.


You may also like

Dino Melaye breaks the internet with new single

My daughter almost cried after reading negative comments about me on social media – Femi Adesina

Woman swept away by sea waves found unconscious one year later on the same beach

Minister Of Finance, Kemi Adeosun Allegedly Forged NYSC Certificate

“Only a primitive cow-loving herdsman can appoint a low class misfit with a forged NYSC certificate as Min.of Finance” – FFK

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun allegedly forged NYSC Certificate – Reports

Mark Zuckerberg becomes third-richest in the world

20 year old Nigerian student commits suicide in her hotel room in UK

Protest As Man Kills His Own Sister After Quarrel With Wife Over ‘Pot Of Soup’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *