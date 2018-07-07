Boy Who Was Abandoned By His Father At 5 Turns Out To Be The Lawyer Who Saved Him At 25

A twitter user, Kamohelo Mokoena (@therealKamza), shared his story on the social media page The tweep who is a lawyer in South Africa revealed how he got abandoned by his father at the age of 5, but that didn’t stop him from pushing further.

20 years later, his dad got into trouble and was sued to court. He unknowingly approached the son he abandoned to represent him as his lawyer in court. His father realized it was his son he approached, and he was so ashamed, he couldn’t look him in the eyes. Kamza said he was emotionally conflicted but he composed himself, proceeded to represent his dad, and they won the case.

According to him, after the case was won, his estranged father gave him a big hug, and told him he’s proud of him.