BREAKING: Dino Melaye Kidnapped by gunmen

Senator Dino Melaye has reportedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen on his way to Kogi from Abuja.

Senator Ben Murray Bruce revealed in a tweet, revealing that Dino’s brother made the revelation to him as he was on his way to Kogi from Abuja.

I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Lets be on the watch out. Will keep you updated.

