Breaking: Kidnappers Reportedly Abduct Senator Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West in the Senate has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

This was made public by his colleague in the senate, Senator Ben Bruce (Bayelsa East) on his Twitter page.

Sharing the news, Bruce wrote: “I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Lets be on the watch out. Will keep you updated.”

Prior to his abduction, Melaye was arraigned yesterday before an FCT High Court in Apo, Abuja on a six-count charge bordering on attempted suicide. He was also charged with the offences of attempt to escape from lawful custody and damage of police property.