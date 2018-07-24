Trending

Breaking: Kwankwaso, Dino Melaye, 13 APC Senators Defects To PDP (Full List)

Some Senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have on Tuesday during the plenary, dumped the party and defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to PUNCH, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, read a letter from 13 members of the APC senators declaring their defection from the ruling party to the opposition party.

The lawmakers who dumped the APC and defected to the PDP include;

1. Rabi’u Kwankwaso (Kano-Central)

2. Dino Melaye (Kogi-West)

3. Adesoji Akanbi (Oyo-South)

4. Monsurat Sunmonu (Oyo-Central)

5. Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara-South)

6. Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna-North)

7. Lanre Tejuoso (Ogun-Central)

8. Usman Nafada (Gombe)

9. Ibrahim Dambaba (Sokoto)

10. Mohammed Shittu (Jigawa)

11. Isa Misau (Bauchi)

12. Suleiman Nazif (Bauchi)

13. Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara)

14. Barnabas Gemade (Benue).

Also, Senator Abdul-Azeez Murtala-Nyako (Adamawa) who had earlier dumped the APC for the African Democratic Congress, also formalised his defection.

Saraki, while responding to the plea by the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, for the defectors to rescind their decision, lambasted the APC.


You may also like

Graphic Photo Of Soldiers Killed During Deadly Boko Haram Ambush

Military Officer Kneels Down And Proposed To His Military Wife (Photos)

Nigerian Coach, Salisu Yusuf Caught On Camera Taking Bribe (Video)

APC now new opposition in Senate as 14 senators defect to PDP

We Are Not Aware Of Siege On Bukola Saraki’s Residence — Police Claim

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th July

Video Of The Residence Of Senate President Blocked This Morning

Ben Bruce and Reno Omokri react to Saraki’s latest invitation by police

KSA,MC Tagwaye, Phyno, Mama G et al thrill Glo Statekholders in North, South East regions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *