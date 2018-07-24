Breaking: Kwankwaso, Dino Melaye, 13 APC Senators Defects To PDP (Full List)

Some Senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have on Tuesday during the plenary, dumped the party and defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to PUNCH, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, read a letter from 13 members of the APC senators declaring their defection from the ruling party to the opposition party.

The lawmakers who dumped the APC and defected to the PDP include;

1. Rabi’u Kwankwaso (Kano-Central)

2. Dino Melaye (Kogi-West)

3. Adesoji Akanbi (Oyo-South)

4. Monsurat Sunmonu (Oyo-Central)

5. Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara-South)

6. Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna-North)

7. Lanre Tejuoso (Ogun-Central)

8. Usman Nafada (Gombe)

9. Ibrahim Dambaba (Sokoto)

10. Mohammed Shittu (Jigawa)

11. Isa Misau (Bauchi)

12. Suleiman Nazif (Bauchi)

13. Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara)

14. Barnabas Gemade (Benue).

Also, Senator Abdul-Azeez Murtala-Nyako (Adamawa) who had earlier dumped the APC for the African Democratic Congress, also formalised his defection.

Saraki, while responding to the plea by the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, for the defectors to rescind their decision, lambasted the APC.