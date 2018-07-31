Trending

Breaking: Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed Also Dumps APC For PDP

Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He disclosed this on his official twitter handle on Tuesday evening.

“Following consultations and in response to calls by major stakeholders in the state, I have moved to the PDP as APC can no longer serve as a platform for achieving the aspirations and expectations of my people, “ Ahmed said.

