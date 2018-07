Former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Adamu Ciroma has died. Aged, 84.

According to reports from a family source, the elder statesman died at a hospital in Abuja today, 5th of June.

Ciroma served as a Minister of Finance under former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was also a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

More details later..

