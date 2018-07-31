Local News

BREAKING News: APC Lawmakers Take Over Benue Assembly, Serve Governor Ortom Impeachment Notice

A detachment of armed mobile policemen, believed to have been drawn from Abuja, have reportedly connived with some lawmakers to take over Benue House of Assembly complex, in a bid to impeach the governor.
 

An impeachment notice has been served to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, by 8 out of 30 lawmakers in the state’s House of Assembly who took over the premises of the state parliament with the support of the police.

According to PREMIUM Times, Tahav Agerzua, a spokesperson for Governor Ortom who spoke to a reporter at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, said; “They have taken over the House of Assembly and served the governor an impeachment notice despite a court order forbidding them from doing so.”

Agerzua said a former governor and an APC senator from Benue State, George Akume, was the one who brought police officers from Abuja to attempt to use eight lawmakers to impeach a governor in a House of 30 lawmakers.

This is a developing story, we’ll brig you more details later…

