BREAKING News: APC Lawmakers Take Over Benue Assembly, Serve Governor Ortom Impeachment Notice

A detachment of armed mobile policemen, believed to have been drawn from Abuja, have reportedly connived with some lawmakers to take over Benue House of Assembly complex, in a bid to impeach the governor.

File photo

An impeachment notice has been served to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, by 8 out of 30 lawmakers in the state’s House of Assembly who took over the premises of the state parliament with the support of the police.

According to PREMIUM Times , Tahav Agerzua, a spokesperson for Governor Ortom who spoke to a reporter at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, said; “They have taken over the House of Assembly and served the governor an impeachment notice despite a court order forbidding them from doing so.”

Agerzua said a former governor and an APC senator from Benue State, George Akume, was the one who brought police officers from Abuja to attempt to use eight lawmakers to impeach a governor in a House of 30 lawmakers.

This is a developing story, we’ll brig you more details later…