BREAKING News: Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu In EFCC Custody

The deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, is currently with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a new report has revealed.
 

According to an authoritative report by PREMIUM Times, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, is currently at the EFCC office, after arriving at the anti-graft agency’s office in Abuja around 9-10:00 a.m.

“He is currently at the interrogation room,” a source told the online news publication.

Another EFCC staff also disclosed that Ekweremadu is with anti-graft detectives, but could not say when he would be released.

 

“We have some questions for him bordering on corruption. But we do not know yet when he would be released, we will know this by 5:00 p.m,” the source said.

Ekweremadu, the most-senior member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in public office, was invited for questioning last week Tuesday, just hours after EFCC operatives laid a siege to the top lawmaker’s home at Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja.
