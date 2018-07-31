BREAKING News: Drama As Court Stops Swearing-in Of New Imo Deputy Gov, Ekenze

TORI News reported on Monday that Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, was impeached by 19 members out of the 27 members of the state House of Assembly.

The impeachment reportedly followed the report of a seven-man panel constituted by the state Chief Judge to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Madumere.

According to a new report by PUNCH Metro, a High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday morning stopped the swearing-in of Callistus Ekenze, Head of Civil Service of Imo, as Deputy Governor of the state.

This is a developing story, we’ll bring more details later…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria