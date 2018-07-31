Local News

BREAKING News: Drama As Court Stops Swearing-in Of New Imo Deputy Gov, Ekenze

TORI News reported on Monday that Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, was impeached by 19 members out of the 27 members of the state House of Assembly.

The impeachment reportedly followed the report of a seven-man panel constituted by the state Chief Judge to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Madumere.

According to a new report by PUNCH Metro, a High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday morning stopped the swearing-in of Callistus Ekenze, Head of Civil Service of Imo, as Deputy Governor of the state.

READ  What This Doctor Did To A Woman Who Went To See Him Over Heart Attack Will Shock You (Photo)

This is a developing story, we’ll bring more details later…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

‘I Love You Die’ – Jude Okoye Pens Heartwarming Message To His Wife On Her Birthday (Photo)

Chelsea Set To Splash Whopping Amount On N’Golo Kante To Make Him Their Highest Earner

Ortom’s Impeachment: Buhari’s Government Militarizing Democracy – Group Claims

Shocker: Man Walks To The Middle Of Empty Football Pitch, Blows Himself Up

Check Out New Photos Of Nollywood Actress, Dakore Egbuson

They Had Guns On My Head – Rapper, ILLBLISS Reveals How He Was Harassed By SARS Officials

Mourinho In ‘Fear’ Ahead Of Man Utd’s Start To The Season

Hilarious: Popular Comedian, Bovi Calls Out Ex-Schoolmate Who Stole His Provisions 24 Years Ago

Video: Dino Melaye Recounts How He Hid On A Tree For 11hours To Escape From Kidnappers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *