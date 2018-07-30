BREAKING News: Imo Deputy Governor Reportedly Impeached By Assembly Members

Multiple online reports are suggesting that the Imo State House of Assembly have impeached the Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, in Owerri, the state capital.

Imo State deputy governor, Eze Madumere

Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, has been reportedly impeached by 19 members out of the 27 members of the state House of Assembly.

Speaker of the House, Acho Ihim, said the impeachment followed the report of a seven-man panel constituted by the state Chief Judge to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Madumere.

PUNCH reported that there was high level security presence in and out of the State House of Assembly complex as Assembly members on Monday evening impeached the Deputy Dovernor.

The development was sequel to an order of the state high court on Monday which restrained the lawmakers and the state chief Judge, Paschal Nnadi, of any further action on the impeachment proceedings against the embattled deputy governor until the matter was decided by the court.

It was gathered that journalists and visitors were barred from accessing the legislative chambers as the lawmakers impeached Eze Madumere.

The impeachment motion was moved by majority leader, Lugard Osuji, who represents Owerri Municipal; and seconded by Victor Onyewuchi, representing Owerri West LGA.

Nineteen other lawmakers supported the motion which ousted Madumere.