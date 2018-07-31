BREAKING News: Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed Dumps APC

Gov. Ahmed

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has on Tuesday evening, announced that he has dumped the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and moved to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

‏

He wrote: “Following consultations and in response to calls by major stakeholders in the state, I have moved to the PDP as APC can no longer serve as a platform for achieving the aspirations and expectations of my people.”

