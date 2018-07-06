Local News

Breaking News: Reps Demand Removal Of IGP Over Maiduguri Police Protest

Peeved by the armed police men protest in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state, Members of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday demanded for the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim and asked the Federal Government to look for a competent replacement, Vanguard reports.

To this end, the House resolved to set up an adhoc committee to dig deeper into the matter and report back to the House within two weeks.

This was sequel to a motion under matters of public importance, promoted by Rep Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, PDP, Rivers.

Details soon…

