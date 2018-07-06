BREAKING News: Saraki Wins Against FG As Supreme Court Clears Him Of False Asset Declaration Charges

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has finally won his case against the federal government as the Supreme Court on Friday, cleared him of all allegations of false asset declaration.

According to PREMIUM Times, the federal government had filed 18 counts of false and anticipatory asset declaration charges against Saraki in 2015.

All the counts collapsed at the Code of Conduct Tribunal in 2017, and the government again appealed the ruling.

The Court of Appeal upheld all but three of the charges, returning them to the Tribunal for retrial.

The Senate President’s legal team contested the verdict of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court, arguing that Saraki had no case to answer.

The Supreme Court in its verdict on Friday, said the Court of Appeal panel engaged in “forensic somersault” when it held that Saraki should answer three of the charges.

We’ll bring you more details shortly…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria