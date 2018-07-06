Local News

BREAKING News: Saraki Wins Against FG As Supreme Court Clears Him Of False Asset Declaration Charges

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has finally won his case against the federal government as the Supreme Court on Friday, cleared him of all allegations of false asset declaration.

According to PREMIUM Times, the federal government had filed 18 counts of false and anticipatory asset declaration charges against Saraki in 2015.

All the counts collapsed at the Code of Conduct Tribunal in 2017, and the government again appealed the ruling.

The Court of Appeal upheld all but three of the charges, returning them to the Tribunal for retrial.

The Senate President’s legal team contested the verdict of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court, arguing that Saraki had no case to answer.

The Supreme Court in its verdict on Friday, said the Court of Appeal panel engaged in “forensic somersault” when it held that Saraki should answer three of the charges.

We’ll bring you more details shortly…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

It’s Satanic To Suggest I Am Indifferent To Killings By Herdsmen – President Buhari

Meet The All-Female Air Peace Crew On Flights To Abuja And Owerri (Photos)

APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Slams Leader Of Newly Formed Reformed-APC

Actor Williams Uchemba Awards Scholarship To Young Plantain Hawker Who Was Seen Sleeping On The Road (Photos)

Video Of Bukola Saraki Speaking With The Family Of NYSC Member Killed By Policeman In Abuja

Super Eagles: See The Nollywood Movie Poster Of ‘Eagle’s Ladies’ Buzzing Online

Senator Dino Melaye Roasted On Social Media After Posting This

OOU Murders: How ‘Capone’ Terrorized His Community, Killed Over 40 People In Ogun

I Gained Admission To Study Medicine Twice – Comedian Seyi Law Speaks On Career, Celebrity Break-ups

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *