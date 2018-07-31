Local News

BREAKING News: Senate President, Bukola Saraki Finally Dumps APC

 

Bukola Saraki

Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki has, after weeks of speculation, dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Kwara State Governor and influential politician, made his decision known on Tuesday evening in a post on his verified Twitter page.

He wrote: “I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress.” 

Details Later..

