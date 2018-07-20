Entertainment, Gossip, News

BREAKING: Osun APC Governorship Primaries: Gov Yari reportedly resigns as Chairman

Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has resigned as the Chairman of the governorship primary for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State.

Television Continental (TVC) reports that Yari resigned Friday morning.

The primary is scheduled to hold this afternoon.

Yari is reportedly to be replaced by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Omo-Agege is an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He is one of the leaders of the senators loyal to the President in the Senate.

The lawmaker has been accused of mobilizing some thugs to the Senate.

Parties have till Monday to submit the names of their candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, the PDP Screening Committee has cleared 11 aspirants to contest in the primary.

They are Sen. Akanbi Abdulrasheed, Dr Oyewumi Olalere, Mr Nathaniel Oke, Sen. Ogunwale Felix and Alhaji Fatai Akinbade.

Others are Dr Ezekiel Adeniji, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Dr Ayoade Adewepo, Rafiu Bello, Sen. Ademola Adeleke and Prof. Adeolu Durotoye.

Daily Post

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala appointed into Twitter Board of Directors

2019 Polls: Police, Civil Defence demand N317m to feed Dogs & Horses ahead of the Elections

Alibaba challenges Anthony Joshua, shows off his chest

Dead cows reportedly smuggled into Rivers state(photos)

How we got 125 votes after spending N50 million in Ekiti – Dotun Ayorinde

2019 Election: PDP reveals when its Presidential Candidate will be known

Young Nigerian man who survived cruel attack after being accused of witchcraft, graduates from high school

If heaven is where Adeboye, Kumuyi and others will go, then I don’t want to go there – Facebook User

Please don’t call me King, put that respect on my Man – BBnaija’s Alex says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *