BREAKING: Saraki sneaks into National Assembly, leads defection

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, drove himself into the National Assembly complex in a rickety private vehicle.

According to reports from Daily Post, Saraki was not in the vehicle when a detachment of security operatives blocked his convoy at his Apo residence.

The security operatives had aimed at preventing them from leaving the house.

Saraki reported sensed a sinister move by the opposing camp, at the National and decided to outsmart them by quickly sneaking into the National Assembly with a vehicle he drove.

Saraki had also perfected his plans to announce his defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC, today and adjourn the plenary sine dine.

Confirming the development, Saraki’s aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, told Daily Post that “The President of the Senate is now presiding over Senate Plenary.”

Daily Post

