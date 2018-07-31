Local News

Breathtaking: See The ‘Golden Bridge’ In Vietnam That The Whole World Is Talking About (Photos)

The Golden Bridge

Photos have shown the the incredible bridge outside Da Nang in Vietnam which is currently wowing visitors with its completely charming and elegant design. The bridge was built to look like it is being held aloft by two giant stone hands.

 

Known as the Golden Bridge, it stands 1,400m above sea level above the Ba Na hills, offering majestic views of the surrounding countryside. The gold-colored walkway is lined with purple Lobelia Chrysanthemums and extends for almost 150 metres, curving around in an elegant design. But it is the sculpted hands that give it the true wow factor.

According to Bored Panda, the design for the bridge came from a company called TA Landscape Architecture, and while the hands look like they are carved from stone, they are actually not.

“We designed the skeleton of the hands and covered them with steel meshes,” a representative of the company told Bored Panda. “Then we finished with fiberglass and added the theming on it. The entire construction of the bridge took about a year.”

 

Vietnam has experienced a tourism boom as more and more people discover the beauty of this remarkable country, the structure is part of a $2 billion investment to bring even more than the 1.5 million visitors the area receives annually.

