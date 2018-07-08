Trending

Bride Watches World Cup Match Along With Guests At Her Wedding

A bride has made sure she didn’t miss a moment of England’ s victory over Sweden by screening the match on her special day. Nadine Hanlon, 43, and husband Lee, 40, put the World Cup on a big screen next to the top table while they enjoyed their wedding breakfast.

The couple, who live in Rutland, have been married for 21 years and were renewing their vows in Yorkshire on Saturday, but Nadine – who wore a full wedding dress for the ceremony – wasn’t going to let that stop her from supporting the team.

She said: “It’s a great day because we’ve renewed our vows but even better than that, it’s topped off – England won.

“The boys are bringing it back home.

“I knew they were going to win, I have faith.”

Asked why she was determined to screen the match during her special day, she said: “Because I can’t function without watching the game. I love the man, but footballs comes first.”

However, Nadine – who has an Arsenal tattoo on her leg – is far more enthusiastic about the game than her soldier husband Lee.

The couple celebrated their marriage with a ceremony in Boulton-on-Dearne in South Yorkshire, before moving on to the reception at the Regent Hotel in Doncaster. Although they were able to watch the first half of the match in the hotel bar, the wedding breakfast began during half time so they watched the match on a big screen while tucking into their main course.


You may also like

Young medical student kills himself after private WhatsApp message about romance was shared online

Nigerian man borrows N650k from girlfriend to marry another woman

World Cup: Croatian First Female President Celebrates Country’s Semi Final Qualification

Corper Dies On His Way For Final Clearance Two Days Before Passing Out

Nigerian Man Gifts Daughter A Lexus Car at Her Convocation, Moves Daughter To Tears

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th July

Angry Customer Bites Off Waiter’s Ear Over Poor Service

Cultists Surrender Their Weapons During Church Outreach In Port-Harcourt

Boy Who Was Abandoned By His Father At 5 Turns Out To Be The Lawyer Who Saved Him At 25

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *