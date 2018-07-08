Bride Watches World Cup Match Along With Guests At Her Wedding

A bride has made sure she didn’t miss a moment of England’ s victory over Sweden by screening the match on her special day. Nadine Hanlon, 43, and husband Lee, 40, put the World Cup on a big screen next to the top table while they enjoyed their wedding breakfast.

The couple, who live in Rutland, have been married for 21 years and were renewing their vows in Yorkshire on Saturday, but Nadine – who wore a full wedding dress for the ceremony – wasn’t going to let that stop her from supporting the team.

She said: “It’s a great day because we’ve renewed our vows but even better than that, it’s topped off – England won.

“The boys are bringing it back home.

“I knew they were going to win, I have faith.”

Asked why she was determined to screen the match during her special day, she said: “Because I can’t function without watching the game. I love the man, but footballs comes first.”

However, Nadine – who has an Arsenal tattoo on her leg – is far more enthusiastic about the game than her soldier husband Lee.

The couple celebrated their marriage with a ceremony in Boulton-on-Dearne in South Yorkshire, before moving on to the reception at the Regent Hotel in Doncaster. Although they were able to watch the first half of the match in the hotel bar, the wedding breakfast began during half time so they watched the match on a big screen while tucking into their main course.