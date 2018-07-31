Local News

Brilliant Nigerian Student Offered Scholarship To Study In US After Smashing His WAEC And JAMB (Photos)

Thompson Christian

A brilliant Nigeiran student identified as Thompson Christian has earned himself scholarship abroad after passing his West African Certificate Examination and Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination in flying colours.

Thompson scored an aggregate of 309 in JAMB and now his dream of studying abroad has come to reality. Thompson also came out in flying colours in WAEC. He made 7A’s and 2C’s in the recently released WAEC result.

Armed with his excellent results, the young man applied to study Aerospace Engineering in USA. After verification of his results, he was granted scholarship at the Wichita State University in Kansas city.

The teenage boy has also been granted visa as he’s due to travel very soon for his studies.

See more photos:

