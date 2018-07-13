Buhari inspects newly built Nnamdi Azikiwe airport(Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari was yesterday at the newly built, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Terminal, Abuja to inspect the progress of work. According to Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, the terminal will be commissioned before end of 2018.

The minister also noted that complaints on the clarity of voice, diction and attitude of announcers at the airports, have also been taken into cognizance – “We are training the existing, with possible replacement of those who can’t adjust/cope or are untrainable.”

