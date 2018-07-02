Buhari must hear this – mobile policemen say, as they shut down Maiduguiri

Mobile policemen took to the street of Maiduguiri, The borno state capital to protest non payment of their emoluments for almost seven months.

The visibly angry police were said to have closed down Maiduguri-Kano expressway and were chanting

IG is corrupt!’ ‘IG is a thief!’ ‘Where are our allowances?’ ‘Buhari is a good man but IG has eaten our allowances!’ ‘Buhari must hear this!

One of the aggrieved policemen who did not want his name in print said