Buhari must hear this – mobile policemen say, as they shut down Maiduguiri

Mobile policemen took to the street of Maiduguiri, The borno state capital to protest non payment of their emoluments for almost seven months.
The visibly angry police were said to have closed down Maiduguri-Kano expressway and were chanting
IG is corrupt!’ ‘IG is a thief!’ ‘Where are our allowances?’ ‘Buhari is a good man but IG has eaten our allowances!’ ‘Buhari must hear this!
One of the aggrieved policemen who did not want his name in print said
“About 10, 000 mobile policemen were deployed to the state from different commands but we have not received our allowances in the past six months.
“We have been serving at the command headquarters since our deployment; but some of us deployed to other locations outside the headquarters were being paid their allowances as and when due.
“We have been facing hardships as a result of the non-payment of the allowances. We have made several complaints but nobody listened to us,” the aggrieved policeman concluded.