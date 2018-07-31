Local News

Buhari Orders 1,000-Strong Military Force To Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari with George Weah and other personalities

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday ordered the deployment of 1,000-strong military force to Zamfara State to combat insecurity.

He made this known on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari while talking about the agenda for the  ECOWAS-ECCAS Summit in Lome, Togo. He said the top agenda would be peace and security.

He said; “I have authorized the deployment of a 1,000-strong Military Force to tackle the troubling security challenges in Zamfara. We have another Special Military Force, of about the same size, in Benue, covering Nasarawa and Taraba as well. In Plateau, we have Operation Safe Haven.

In the face of the evolving security threats, in the North Central and North West, we remain determined to neutralize every form of banditry and criminality. What we will never do is abandon any part of Nigeria to terrorists and criminals.”

The statement added: 

“Peace and Security will be at the top of our Agenda at the ECOWAS/ECCAS Summit today in Lome, Togo. We will discuss ways of forging a decisive and lasting response to our common security challenges. Regarding security, a regional approach is just as important as a domestic one.

In the face of the evolving security threats, in the North Central and North West, we remain determined to neutralize every form of banditry and criminality. What we will never do is abandon any part of Nigeria to terrorists and criminals.

We are seeing improved cooperation between the Military, Police, DSS and Civil Defence Corps, and also prioritizing intelligence gathering; as well as increasing the use of air assets and surveillance technology to locate and neutralize the criminals responsible for these attacks.

Our security agents have arrested hundreds of suspects across the flashpoints, and investigations and prosecutions are ongoing in several cases. I acknowledge that more needs to be done in this regard; we are counting on the full cooperation of the Judiciary to achieve this.”

See tweets:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

READ  How Young Man Got A Federal Government Job In Abuja Without Any Connection

Tags

You may also like

I Was So Foolish That I Quarrelled With My Wife For Giving Me Girls – Ex Lawmaker, Omisore Reveals

I’m In Love With My Cousin, Is This Wrong? – Girl Asks

I’ll Never Forget This Day – Chelsea Striker, Morata Says As Wife Delivers Set Of Twins (Photos)

Brilliant Nigerian Student Offered Scholarship To Study In US After Smashing His WAEC And JAMB (Photos)

Michael Essien Retires From International Football

Meet The Retired Nigerian Lecturer Who Never Went To Secondary School (Photo)

BREAKING News: APC Lawmakers Take Over Benue Assembly, Serve Governor Ortom Impeachment Notice

Mother Flees After Throwing Her Son Inside A Well In Ajegunle, Lagos (Photos)

Ronaldo Causes Juventus Ticket Prices To Skyrocket

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *