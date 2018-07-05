Politics, Trending

Buhari signs Executive Order on the Preservation of Suspicious Assets Connected with Corruption

In a renewed fight against corruption in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari today signed an important Presidential Executive Order(PEO) on the Preservation of Suspicious Assets Connected with Corruption.

President Buhari, who signed the PEO at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja said it became necessary to re-tool “our arsenal to be able to more effectively tackle corruption in Nigeria, and ensure that justice is not defeated/compromised by persons involved in corruption.”

Taking to Social media on Thursday, Buhari noted further that it is as a result of the aforementioned that he decided to issue Executive Order No 6 of 2018.

