Buhari signs Executive Order on the Preservation of Suspicious Assets Connected with Corruption

In a renewed fight against corruption in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari today signed an important Presidential Executive Order(PEO) on the Preservation of Suspicious Assets Connected with Corruption.

President Buhari, who signed the PEO at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja said it became necessary to re-tool “our arsenal to be able to more effectively tackle corruption in Nigeria, and ensure that justice is not defeated/compromised by persons involved in corruption.”

Taking to Social media on Thursday, Buhari noted further that it is as a result of the aforementioned that he decided to issue Executive Order No 6 of 2018.

Executive Order No. 6 of 2018 will restrict dealings in suspicious assets that are subject to investigation or inquiry bordering on corruption, in order to preserve such assets from dissipation. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) July 5, 2018

It will deprive alleged criminals of the proceeds of their illicit activities which can otherwise be employed to allure, pervert and/or intimidate the investigative and judicial processes for acts of terrorism, financing of terrorism, kidnapping… — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) July 5, 2018

… sponsorship of ethnic or religious violence, economic sabotage & cases of economic and financial crimes, including acts contributing to the economic adversity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and against the overall interest of justice and the welfare of the Nigerian State. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) July 5, 2018

This is a good time, after three years in office, to review our achievements, and where necessary, re-appraise our anti-corruption strategy. Like I have said many times before, if Nigeria does not kill corruption, corruption will sooner or later kill Nigeria. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) July 5, 2018

To put things in perspective, the total amount involved in some ongoing prosecutions of high-profile corruption related cases, from available records, is N595.4 billion. Compare this with the highest appropriation in the 2018 Budget, which is N344bn, going to @FMPWH for roads. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) July 5, 2018

Wht is wrong with this man sef? Citizens are dying on daily basis in the hands of Fulani Herdsmen and SARS but instead of tackling it you are still talking about same corruption you started fighting since 2015 without any results… #EndSARS #ReformPoliceNG is it too big to ask? — K Morris (@kmrs400) July 5, 2018

Sign an executive order banning open grazing if you are sincere and mean well for Nigeria’s Unity. — Nigeria1st (@nigeria1sth) July 5, 2018