Local News

Buhari To Vie For ECOWAS Chairmanship

 

President Muhammadu Buhari

Barring any last-minute change in plans, President Muhammadu Buhari will vie for the chairmanship of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Lome, Togo, on Tuesday, TheCable can report.

A new chairman will succeed President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo at the end of the 53rd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Buhari departed Abuja on Sunday for Lome in company with a team of two governors and five ministers.

Also in the delegation are Babagana Monguno, the national security adviser (NSA); Abayomi Olonisakin, chief of defence staff; Ahmed Abubakar, the DG of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); and Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Diplomatic sources told TheCable that Buhari was prevailed upon Monday night by some West African countries to go for the position.

READ  Popular Nigerian Musician Narrowly Escapes Death (Photos)

Other countries that initially showed interested in the chairmanship are Ghana, Sierra Leone and Cape Verde.

A diplomat told TheCable: “At a dinner on Monday night, some of the West African diplomats had a long discussion with Buhari and persuaded him to run.”

TheCable had learnt at the weekend that the president was interested in the position, but senior government officials denied knowledge of it.

It is still unclear if President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana will be throwing his hat in the ring.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

It Does Not Add Up: Check Out How Nigerians Reacted To News Of BBNaija Star, Nina’s Graduation

APC Governor Blasts Lawmakers Trying To Impeach Governor Samuel Ortom

Imam Who Saved Christian Women And Children During Plateau Killings Arrives Govt House (Photo)

Why I Stopped The Swearing-in Of My New Dep. Governor – Rochas Okorocha

How ‘Operation Python Dance’ Killed My Husband – Slain IPOB Member’s Wife Tells Story

The APC Ship Is Sinking – By Reuben Abati

BREAKING News: Senate President, Bukola Saraki Finally Dumps APC

371 People Killed In Zamfara, FG Doing Little As Villagers Still Live In Constant Fear – Amnesty Int’l

Nigeria Cannot Do Without the North – By Femi Aribisala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *