Buhari: Why would anyone think that I would encourage killings because I’m Fulani?

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday when he hosted members of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) from 19 northern states including FCT described recent killings in Benue, Zamfara and lately Plateau are wicked, condemnable and completely unacceptable acts.

Buhari streesed that no religion or culture accepts the killing of people for any reason whatsoever.

Here are 5 important points to note from Buhari’s address

* He vowed to ensure the protection of lives and property, and remains committed, despite the challenges

Let me make it clear that even a single life lost in any part of the country is one too many. I came to office vowing to ensure the protection of lives and property, and I remain committed to this despite the challenges we have experienced.

I, therefore, seek your support as clerics and religious leaders to join hands with this administration and give us your full support. As you all know, deploying law enforcement agencies is fully our responsibility as a government while creating the platform and mechanisms for dialogue is a collective effort.

*Hundreds of suspects have been arrested

The military and police have arrested hundreds of suspects across the various flash-points in the region and several prosecutions are going on. In a number of cases, we have seen convictions. Nigerians are right when they say they want to see more convictions and I would like to appeal to the judiciary to help us fast-track these cases.

*He doesn’t encourage killings because he is Fulani

When some, for clearly political purposes, attempt to suggest that this government is doing nothing about the killings, and that I, being Fulani, must be encouraging these satanic acts, it seems to me that there is no limit to the evil in the minds of men. Otherwise, how can anyone in their right minds suggest that I, as an elected President even with substantial votes in the affected areas, will for any reason do harm by an act of omission to those same people?

*Killings are historical

The problems in all these areas, as you all know, are historical. There is no administration that has not had to contend with killings in these same areas over the years.

Indeed, in 2001, you may recall that after thousands were killed in Plateau State, a State of Emergency was declared and a Governor was replaced by an Administrator.To suggest that our Administration is doing nothing is terribly unfair.

*Peace can return on this note

Government can achieve lasting peace only with the sincere and active cooperation of communities, religious leaders, youths and other stakeholders. These include the Media in whose hands lies the power to frame, shape the perspectives and narratives which influence the thinking of millions of people within and outside Nigeria. Finally, let us collectively shame those who are stoking the fires of ethnic and religious conflicts for their short-term political gains.