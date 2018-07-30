News

Buhari Will Congratulate Me As President Elect In 2019 – Ex-Deputy Gov Of CBN

Former Deputy Governor Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Kingsley Moghalu said he is looking forward to President Buhari’s congratulatory call to him as President-elect in 2019.

Professor Moghalu made the pronouncement on the heels of his Presidential ambition in 2019, saying that, there have been thousands of preventable job losses across the country in the past three years.

The former CBN Deputy Governor blamed the sad situation to bad economic policies by the Buhari led administration.

He shared his thoughts at a town hall meeting in Kaduna at the weekend, where he said he has all it takes to fix Nigeria.

While blaming the present administration over the deteriorating insecurity of lives and property across the country, the Professor assured that things will be a lot better with him on the saddle.

He noted that security of lives and property remains a constitutional task of government, saying that, President Muhammadu has failed on the assignment.

He however promised improved health care for all Nigerians if elected President in 2019, faulting the nation’s health care as he assured that he has a team that can deliver an effective Primary Health Care programme.

The citizenry in Kaduna state received his presentation with cheers and expressed belief in his positions, promising him support at the poll.

