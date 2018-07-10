Politics, Trending

Buhari’s aide mocks Fayose, says Ekiti people defied his sit-at-home directive

The All Progressives Congress(APC) held a mega rally today in Ekiti state, ahead of the July 14th governorship election in the state to solicit votes for its flag bearer, Kayode Fayemi. Fayemi, who was a one-term Governor of Ekiti State before he was defeated by Ayodele Fayose, the out-going governor of the state resigned his appointment Minister of Mines and Steel Development to contest under APC.

Gov. Fayose had urged residents of the state to sit-at-home in order to avoid the crisis, the APC ‘thugs’ were going to cause in the state. The governor via a Twitter post, Tuesday afternoon noted that it was better to stay alive for the July 14th election.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad had taken to Twitter, Tuesday evening after the APC mega rally to mock Fayose. Ahmad shared a photo of a massive crowd at the venue of the rally saying he wants to “report the good people of Ekiti State to you for defying the curfew you imposed on them, they refused to comply with your sit-at-home directive as they all went to Olu Kayode Stadium to greet their President.”


 

Fayose was yet to respond to the tweet as at the time of filing this report but Fayose had said earlier that most people at the Olu Kayode stadium were rented by APC from various neigbouring states.

 


You may also like

Ngige scores own goal: Endorses Fayose instead of Fayemi for Governor of Ekiti at APC Rally

Third Mainland Bridge To Be Closed On Thursday For Repairs

All 12 Boys & Their Coach Rescued from Thai Cave

Buhari’s Daughter Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby Boy!

Osinbajo meets Google CEO about opportunities for Nigeria’s digital economy – Nigerians criticise

Do not add my name to your political campaign, I have endorsed no one for 2019 presidential election- Okonjo-Iweala

#EkitiDecides: Fayose orders Ekiti people to stay at home in order not to be killed by ‘APC thugs’

Policeman, Soldier, Lecturer, 97 Other Nigerian Christians Absconded During Pilgrimage In Israel

Nigerian man buys his lovely wife a brand new Range Rover (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *