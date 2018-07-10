Buhari’s aide mocks Fayose, says Ekiti people defied his sit-at-home directive

The All Progressives Congress(APC) held a mega rally today in Ekiti state, ahead of the July 14th governorship election in the state to solicit votes for its flag bearer, Kayode Fayemi. Fayemi, who was a one-term Governor of Ekiti State before he was defeated by Ayodele Fayose, the out-going governor of the state resigned his appointment Minister of Mines and Steel Development to contest under APC.

Gov. Fayose had urged residents of the state to sit-at-home in order to avoid the crisis, the APC ‘thugs’ were going to cause in the state. The governor via a Twitter post, Tuesday afternoon noted that it was better to stay alive for the July 14th election.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad had taken to Twitter, Tuesday evening after the APC mega rally to mock Fayose. Ahmad shared a photo of a massive crowd at the venue of the rally saying he wants to “report the good people of Ekiti State to you for defying the curfew you imposed on them, they refused to comply with your sit-at-home directive as they all went to Olu Kayode Stadium to greet their President.”

Good evening sir @GovAyoFayose, I am back again this time to report good people of Ekiti State to you for defying the curfew you imposed on them, they refused to comply with your sit-at-home directive as they all went to Olu Kayode Stadium to greet their President, Baba @MBuhari. pic.twitter.com/uFcAH0Cmaq — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 10, 2018





Fayose was yet to respond to the tweet as at the time of filing this report but Fayose had said earlier that most people at the Olu Kayode stadium were rented by APC from various neigbouring states.