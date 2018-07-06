Politics, Trending

Buhari’s media aide and APC rep member fight on Twitter – See why!!!

 

A Member of the House of Representatives (Asa/Ilorin West Fed. Const.), Razak Atunwa took to Twitter on Friday to call out President Muhammadu Buhari after the Supreme court discharged Senate President Bukola Saraki free from all counts of false Assets declaration.

Atunwa, who is a rep under the All Progressives Congress(APC) and a former Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly said any Nigerian is entitled to become President of Nigeria in response to a Nigerian, who threw jabs at him for the way he celebrates Saraki and calls him ‘Mr President.’

He wrote;

Reacting to the statement by Atunwa calling president Buhari a tyrant, Bashir Ahmad said it was an unacceptable thing to say. The presidential aide said ‘they’ could attack back because according to him, they know everything but chose peace instead.

See what he tweeted

