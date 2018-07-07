Burna Boy Shocks Fans Over 2019 Elections, Read What He Said

Nigerian dancehall singer, Burna Boy took to his social space to disclose that he won’t be voting in 2019 and the reason was stated.

Burna Boy disclosed that Nigeria have youths who are too scared to fight for their future. According to him, people who think they can implement change by voting for same crop of old politicians are delusional and are part of the problem.

Burna Boy also took a swipe at President Buhari, who received President Emmanuel Macron of France during his recent visit to Nigeria. It is alleged that President Emmanuel Macron was only 6 years old when President Buhari was Nigeria’s head of state, fast forward to 2018, President Buhari is still in power.

Read Burna Boy’s statement via his Instastory below;