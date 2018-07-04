Entertainment, Gossip

Busted: Nina photoshops her pictures to give herself the ‘perfect hips’

We May Encounter Many Defeats But We Must Not Be Defeated.” – Nina 2018

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Nina Ivy posted photos yesterday on her IG to the viewing pleasure of her followers but something else caught the attention of some witty followers.

It seemed as if the photo had been ‘doctored’ and fans were quick to spot the rather strange deformation of the door behind her, and even her arm. (Photos below, Look at her Right Arm in the first picture).. and in the second picture, look at the door)

Nina photoshops

Nina photoshops

She’d shared the photo with the caption ; We May Encounter Many Defeats But We Must Not Be Defeated.”

See more of the photos below;

However, after seeing the ‘negative’ comments on her photo, she disabled the comments.

