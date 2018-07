Tekno shared a photo of himself from a recent photoshoot that seemed like he was smoking and captioned it, ‘we needed more smoke on set’.

The photo made rounds on Instagram, and singer Waconzy dropped a comment on it advising the youth to stay away from smoking ‘weed’.

According to Waconzy, ‘as much as we all love Tekno, please remember that weed is not for everybody. Buying weed with your money is the same as burning your cash with fire’.