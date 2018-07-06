Sports

CAF Appoints Amaju Pinnick as First Vice-President

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed the embattled President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Pinnick as its 1st Vice-President.

CAF announced the appointment in a statement on its website on Thursday saying Pinnick would replace the disgraced Ghanaian, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

“Following the resignation of the 1st Vice-President Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, CAF President, after consulting the members of the Emergency Committee, appointed Mr. Amaju Melvin PINNICK as 1st Vice-President,” the statement read in part.

CAF added that the decision is “immediately applicable, in accordance with article 27 para. 2 of the Statutes, which will be ratified by the Executive Committee in its session scheduled on the 27 and 28 of September 2018.”

This comes as Pinnick, who is on Fifa duty at the World Cup in Russia, suffered a major setback July 2, when Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, asked him to step down as NFF chief following a controversial court ruling paving the way for Mr Chris Giwa.

Mr Giwa has since taken charge of the NFF headquarters in Abuja amid heavy security, a development that may expose Nigeria to FIFA sanctions.

_NAN


You may also like

World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona Issues Apology To Fifa After Criticism

World Cup: Macron Tells Nigerians To Support France

Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Agrees £500,000-a-week Contract With Juventus

‘We Fear No Team Now After Our World Cup Exit’- Super Eagles Coach, Rohr

Ex Premier League coach gets a 20-year jail sentence for sexually abusing teenage boys for over 30 years

Ronaldo on the Verge of Shock Juventus Move

Mikel Obi is a legend!!! Nigerians hail him for playing against Argentina even after his father was kidnapped

Messi Fan Hangs Self after Argentina World Cup Exit

De Gea Becomes The 1st Goalkeeper To Make The Least Saves At The World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *