CAF Appoints Amaju Pinnick as First Vice-President

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed the embattled President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Pinnick as its 1st Vice-President.

CAF announced the appointment in a statement on its website on Thursday saying Pinnick would replace the disgraced Ghanaian, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

“Following the resignation of the 1st Vice-President Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, CAF President, after consulting the members of the Emergency Committee, appointed Mr. Amaju Melvin PINNICK as 1st Vice-President,” the statement read in part.

CAF added that the decision is “immediately applicable, in accordance with article 27 para. 2 of the Statutes, which will be ratified by the Executive Committee in its session scheduled on the 27 and 28 of September 2018.”

This comes as Pinnick, who is on Fifa duty at the World Cup in Russia, suffered a major setback July 2, when Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, asked him to step down as NFF chief following a controversial court ruling paving the way for Mr Chris Giwa.

Mr Giwa has since taken charge of the NFF headquarters in Abuja amid heavy security, a development that may expose Nigeria to FIFA sanctions.

_NAN