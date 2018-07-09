‘Calling me a ritualist hurts me’ – Freeman Obg Owoboy who went viral for flaunting wads of cash

A young man who went viral after sharing pictures of himself ‘playing’ with huge wads of cash – has been forced to speak out and share a brief history of himself after being called a ritualist.

According to the guy named Ufuoma but popularly known as Owoboy, he was been a street boy hustling all his life without family support till he “saw the light”.

He shared the below words via his Facebook account this morning.

Let me brief you a little biography of me ,My real name is Ufuoma while my English name is Williams I’m from Delta state, urobo ughelli local government while my mom is from edo state . I have been in the street all my life without a family support, I lost my dad when I was a little boy then I lost my mom September 3 2009.

Through there I became a typical street boy I have no option thank to work in car wash just to survived and I spend a year been a car wash boy with no home but to sleep in uncompleted building or government school for so many years. Along the line I met my J SS 3 friends and I spend extra 3 years before oluwa shine his light upon me and when I started seeing glory.

Then I said to my self I gotta keep my hustle spirit alive to avoid brokenness 2 years later I noticed I can never be poor again then I have to change my name to Owoboy.

sometimes it really hurts me when people call me ritualist because they don’t even no me and they keep saying what their eyes did not see I just pray God forgive them.