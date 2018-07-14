Entertainment

“Can’t Wait To Spend Forever With Chioma” — Davido

Davido made a public pronouncement that he will spend his ‘forever’ with lover, Chioma in a recent comment he dropped on Instagram.

Chioma shared a picture today on Instagram giving which gave Davido the platform to describe her as the ‘love his life’, adding that he can’t wait to spend forever with her.

Recently, Davido gave reasons Nigerians ladies should take his girlfriend, Chioma Avril as an example.

Davido said ladies should always try and understand their boyfriends in terms of giving, adding that they should not turn their boyfriends into ATM machines.


