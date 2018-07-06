Cardi B Files $15M Countersuit Against Ex-Manager

Cardi B has filed a counter suit against her former manager who took her to court in April.

Recall that the former manager, Klenord “Shaft” Raphael claimed that Cardi left him for new representation at Solid Foundation, and in the statement shared with the press, said: “Since discovering Cardi B in 2015, Shaft has played an integral role in developing her music career and public image. While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career, which are detailed in the complaint.”

Some of the claims made against Cardi include “breach of contract, unjust enrichment, quantum meruit, declaratory judgment, and defamation” of her former manager because Cardi allegedly told people that “Shaft is robbing me.”

And it was for this reason the former manager sued her and demanded no less than $10 million in damages.

Well, the pregnant rapper her fired back.

According to Billboard, Cardi is looking to have management and recording agreements declared void in the new $15 million counter suit.

“This case arises out of the deceitful and disloyal conduct of a self-serving and controlling personal manager, Counter-Defendant Klenord ‘Shaft’ Raphael and his entities through which he does business, WorldStar and KSR, who together, among other things, breached their contractual and fiduciary duties to Counter-Plaintiff Belcalis Almanzar, an immensely talented and trusting young artist,” says Cardi B’s court filing.

While she acknowledges a management agreement with WorldStar, she asserts that the agreement was breached by Shaft’s company when it failed to appoint an independent business manager, failed to provide her with monthly accountings, failed to provide adequate payment to her, and failed to provide documentation of expenses.

“Shaft unconscionably used his position of trust as a fiduciary to extract a larger portion of Ms. Almanzar’s earnings,” the filing continued. “The so-called ‘Recording Agreement’ between [Cardi B] and KSR further increased the percentage of commissions on all of Ms. Almanzar’s entertainment-related activities to an additional 25% (from the management agreement’s previous 20%). For these deals Shaft used an attorney who purported to act for both KSR and Ms. Almanzar simultaneously. Shaft’s last-second token suggestion that Ms. Almanzar have her own separate counsel review the Atlantic Recording Corporation deal, which was presented as a fait accompli, hardly excuses the blatant breach of trust and breaches of the duty of care, loyalty and candor which Counter-Defendants owed to Ms. Almanzar.”

The rapper is being represented in this legal dispute by Paul LiCalsi, a partner at Robins Kaplan who has been the long-standing attorney for The Beatles.

