Cardi B Thanks Fans For Keeping Her Album in Top 5: ‘Hello Motherf**kers, It’s Me Again!’

Yesterday, the new mum took to her Instagram to thank fans who have been streaming her album and ensuring it stayed at the top of the Billboard 200 Album Chart, 14 weeks after it was released.

“Hello motherfuckers😛 it’s me again. Momma Bardi!” said the playful rapper, adding, “I just want to tell you guys thanks for supporting my album INVASION OF PRIVACY while I’m experiencing this new beautiful journey.”

She continued, “Thank you so much for your support !❤I hope my music make your day great.”

And then she went forward to plead with fans to stream her latest collaborative single with Lil Yatchy. “Make sure ya check out other songs i featured on. Latest song out is WHO WANT THE SMOKE by @lilyachty ft me and @offsetyrn Enjoy !Loveyaaaa.”

This comes barely a week after she welcomed her first child with her husband Offset, who they have named Kulture Kiari Cephus.