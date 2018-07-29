Carl Ikeme Offered Super Eagles Role

Carl Ikeme

The Nigeria Football Federation have offered to have Carl Ikeme in the technical crew of the Super Eagles, following his premature retirement from active football.

Ikeme, on Friday, revealed his decision to hang his gloves as he continues his successful recovery from Leukaemia, which was first diagnosed a year ago.

Prior to the ailment keeping the Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper on the treatment table, he racked up 10 caps for Nigeria – keeping seven clean sheets – having made his international debut in 2015.

His decision to retire has been met with tons of heartwarming tributes, including that of his goalkeeping colleagues.

And the NFF, in a statement signed by its general secretary Mohammed Sanusi, are offering to sponsor the 32-year-old’s coaching course before drafting him in Gernot Rohr’s backroom.

“Carl Ikeme was an embodiment of absolute dedication, commitment and patriotic fervour in the games that he played for the Super Eagles,” read the statement.

“The circumstances of his retirement from the game are somewhat depressing, even as we thank God for his life.”

“The Nigeria Football Federation will find the resources to send him on a coaching course, and afterwards absorb him into the technical crew of the Super Eagles. That is the least we can do for such a dedicated patriot.”

The body also noted that they had been in the know on Ikeme’s decision since ‘a few weeks ago’.

“A few weeks ago, he had spoken on phone with the NFF President and 1st Vice President of CAF, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, to intimate him on his (Ikeme’s) desire to retire.

“Even though he was sad about it, the NFF President commended his fighting spirit and respected his decision, and also said he would rather allow the player or his club to break the news.”

