Caroline Danjuma Shares Powerful Testimony about Daughter’s Birth

With just a few weeks to Caroline Danjuma‘s daughter’s 4th birthday, the actress has penned down a powerful story about her birth.

In an Instagram post, Caroline recounted how she battled with her life after being diagnosed with fibroid while pregnant as well as discovering that her little girl was born with two holes in her heart.

But today, she’s been healed of that ailment and is hale and hearty.

In her words:

My darling 3 yrs old daughter .. in Christ you will grow and learn his ways 💋💋💋.. counting Down to your 4 th birthday SEP/13/2018 ..my girl is growing 😍😍😍😍.. born sep 13/2014 with two holes in the heart .. I was battling with fibroid too while I carried you in my womb .. the doc told me to choose between you and I whom she should save if I had to be rushed in for a CS operation and for sure I chose you but God’s words are different from man .. I serve a living God who never sleeps.. HE put you under his wings .. for once I have never had any reason to worry.. healed by his blood . I have been holding on to this testimony .. you have been nothing short of an angel .. the happiest little girl I know .. may God grant me the grace to be a good mother to you 💋💋💋 #myuntoldstories #jesusistheaurhorandfinisher

A post shared by H.R.M 👸🏼 (@carolinehutchings1) on

Caroline who recently adopted a child, has two sons and a daughter from her previous marriage.

