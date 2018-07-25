Caroline Danjuma Shares Powerful Testimony about Daughter’s Birth

With just a few weeks to Caroline Danjuma‘s daughter’s 4th birthday, the actress has penned down a powerful story about her birth.

In an Instagram post, Caroline recounted how she battled with her life after being diagnosed with fibroid while pregnant as well as discovering that her little girl was born with two holes in her heart.

But today, she’s been healed of that ailment and is hale and hearty.

In her words:

Caroline who recently adopted a child, has two sons and a daughter from her previous marriage.