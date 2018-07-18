Entertainment, Gossip, News

Cat found reading with students at Obafemi Awolowo University (photos)

A cat was photographed sitting on a bench with a book opened in between its paws in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

While students went to Awo cafe to read, the cat joined them, took up space on an empty bench and began looking through a book to the amusement of other studying students.

Cat found reading

The photos were shared on an OAU Facebook group with the caption: “Even in OAU animals do read, imagine a cat reading in Awo cafe.

It’s not every day you find a cat sitting down like other students to study, we hope it comes out with flying colors after the examination.. lol

