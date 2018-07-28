Cee-C and Leo serves couple goals as they host their first event together

Former Big Brother Naija Housemates, Cee-C and Leo are said to be ‘dating’.. But these are just rumours, as neither of them have come out to either confirm or deny the rumours.

The duo apparently, had their first hosting duty together, and they looked absolutely stunning.

The lovely pair were the host of a beauty pageant event last night in Calabar. Lanre DaSilva Ajayi made Cee-C’s stunning dress.

